Colorado’s Environmentally Friendly Companies

Chelsea Vurciaga from the Natural Products Network shows us some Earth friendly Colorado Companies.

To celebrate Earth Day, Pangea Organics has joined forces with One Tree Planted, a highly regarded non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, to reforest 100 acres in the Fourmile Canyon burn area on Earth Day, April 22, 2017.

PACT Organic makes amazing clothes for every member of the family featuring organic cotton, which is a great choice for the environment.

Bhakti Chai sources only high-quality, premium ingredients that are sustainably sourced. They partner with agriculture partners like La Grama Peru who pride themselves on taking care of their employees and producing some of the highest-quality ginger in the world!

At Gaiam, sustainability is a way of life. Their yoga, fitness and wellness products focus on being high-quality and eco-friendly. Their yoga mats are free of six harmful phthalates: DEHP, DBP, DNHP, BBP, DIDp and DINP.