Colorado lawmakers block attempt to ban marijuana use in churches

DENVER — Lawmakers in Colorado shot down a proposal to ban marijuana use in churches, the Denver Post reported Thursday.

The proposal was an amendment to an existing bill that lays out regulations for the operation of marijuana clubs.

According to the Post, members of both parties argued it was an unconstitutional restriction on religion.

“[The proposal] was rejected via procedural move before it could even be put to a vote,” the Post reported.

Pabon proposed the amendment after the International Church of Cannabis announced plans to open in Denver on April 20.

The International Church of Cannabis has taken over a former Lutheran church at 400 S. Logan St. and claims to be the first large venue in the world where cannabis can be legally consumed in a social environment.

Elevation Ministries says the church will “offer a home to adults everywhere who are looking to create the best version of themselves by way of the sacred plant.”