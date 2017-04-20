Charges filed against man suspected of starting North Turkey Creek Fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges against one man for his role in starting the North Turkey Creek Fire.

Andrew Askins,18, was charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson Thursday.

On March 22, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and North Turkey Creek Road in unincorporated Jefferson County.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe the fire was started by fireworks. A ban on fireworks has been in place in the area since March 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, 15 fire trucks, 34 firefighters, and eight support personnel from six agencies were called in to fight the fire.

Eight home and businesses were evacuated and one outbuilding and two vehicles were destroyed.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Askins.