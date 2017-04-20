Castle Rock approves public financing for $300 million mixed-use development

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Town Council has approved plans for the Miller’s Landing mixed-use development to move forward.

The four phase, $300 million, 65-acre development will be on the northwest corner of the Interstate 25 and Plum Creek Parkway interchange, and adjacent to Philip S. Miller Park, on property that once served as an active landfill.

The first phase of development requires a $12 million remediation of the site and includes more than $65 million investment in public infrastructure.

P3 Advisors will redevelop the land, which will include $65 million in public infrastructure improvements, and sell pad sites to vertical developers after the remediation.