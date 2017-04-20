× Broncos open 2017 regular season at home against LA Chargers

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will open the 2017 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Monday night, September 11. The NFL released the schedule Thursday.

It will be Vance Joseph’s first regular season game as the Broncos’ head coach. It will also be the first regular season game for the Chargers since they moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Denver Broncos 2017 regular season schedule

Mon. 9/11 vs Chargers 8:20 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Sun. 9/17 vs Cowboys 2:25 p.m. – Watch game on FOX31



Sun. 9/24 at Bills 11 a.m.

Sun. 10/1 vs Raiders 2:25 p.m.

Bye week

Sun. 10/15 vs Giants 6:30 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Sun. 10/22 at Chargers 2:25 p.m.

Mon. 10/30 at Chiefs 6:30 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Sun. 11/5 at Eagles 11 a.m.

Sun. 11/12 vs Patriots 6:30 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Sun. 11/19 vs Bengals 2:25 p.m.

Sun. 11/26 at Raiders 2:25 p.m.

Sun. 12/3 at Dolphins 11 a.m.

Sun. 12/10 vs Jets 2:05 p.m.

Thurs. 12/14 at Colts 6:25 p.m.

Sun. 12/24 at Redskins 11 a.m.

Sun. 12/31 vs Chiefs 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos 2017 preseason schedule

8/10-13 at Chicago Bears

8/17-20 at San Francisco 49ers

8/24-27 vs Green Bay Packers

Thurs. 8/31 vs Arizona Cardinals

The specific dates and times for the preseason games will be released when the NFL announces the Broncos’ regular-season schedule.