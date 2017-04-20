Aurora police ID man suspected of robbing boy at 7-Eleven story

AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a male juvenile at a 7-Eleven store has been identified after numerous tips poured in, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

Police had only known the suspect as “Tank” but now know him to be 26-year-old Kierh Avion Burger.

He is alleged to have taken the boy’s iPhone and $40 in cash at the store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. Police have not said when the incident happened.

Burger is described as being 5-foot-10 and 285 pounds. A felony nationwide no-bond warrant has been issued.

Police said Burger is considered to be violent and an escape risk. He is known to be at the Motel 9 at 8701 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

Police said if Burger is seen to not approach him. Instead, call 911, Aurora police at 303-739-6011, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or email ewhite@auroragov.org.