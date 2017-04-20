Astronaut Jack Fischer from Colorado arrives at International Space Station

An astronaut from Colorado launched on his first space mission Thursday morning and has arrived at the International Space Station.

Jack Fischer is from Louisville and graduated from Centarus High School in Lafayette. Fischer graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and then went on to earn a Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan early Thursday on a Soyuz spacecraft with Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The Soyuz MS-04 orbited Earth four times before it docked at the space station, according to a statement issued by NASA. The trip took about six hours.

With the arrival of two new crew members, @Space_Station now has 5 people living onboard. Hatch opened at 11:25am ET https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/VaPbtvw0CP — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2017

Fischer and Yurchikhin are scheduled to remain aboard the station until September, NASA stated.

They join the Expedition 51 crew, which is conducting science investigations — including one that could increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs and one that could help grow fresh food in space.

Fischer was selected for NASA’s 20th astronaut class in July 2009 and completed training in 2011. He has been a Capsule Communicator and worked in the Astronaut Office supporting the ISS Operations, ISS Integration, Soyuz and Exploration teams.