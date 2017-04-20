× 2 students arrested, accused of making false threats against Douglas County schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two students were arrested Thursday for making false threats against Douglas County schools this week, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Both students face a charge of false reporting, a class 3 misdemeanor. One of the students has an additional charge of interference with staff, faculty or students at an educational institution, a class 1 misdemeanor. That student also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class 4 felony.

“This week the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County School District have been investigating many threats at a few Douglas County Schools,” a press release said. “Each rumored threat was fully investigated and determined non-credible. It was during these investigations that we learned students were falsely reporting threats against their schools in an attempt to shut down the schools on April 20th, the anniversary of the Columbine School shooting.”

Officials want to remind parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of false reporting and participating in spreading rumors. “If a student believes they have learned of a legitimate threat please contact us or school staff immediately. No student will be punished for reporting information that they believe to be true.”