× Yoga Camps at Chautauqua Park

Fitness for Living PowerFit Yoga is holding it’s Yoga Camps at Chautauqua Park.

The 5-week camps meet 2 mornings a week and will continue through September.

This energetic, fitness-based approach to yoga is ideal for people who want to lose weight, reduce stress, improve back health or simply increase overall health and well-being.

Fitness For Living’s PowerFit Yoga Camps are held outdoors May – September and indoors October – April.

Upcoming sessions are May 9 & June 13.

Classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday for 70 minutes at 6:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Cost is $105-$149.

For more information contact Fitness For Living at 303-550-3491 or visit www.fitliv.com.