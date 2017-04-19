Wildfire reported in Boulder County near Olde Stage and Lee Hill

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a wildfire in Boulder County near Lee Hill Drive and Olde Stage Road Wednesday night, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it was about one-quarter mile from homes.
It was estimated to be one acre in size and firefighters from five agencies were working to establish a line at 8 p.m. The Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District said there were no evacuations and no structures threatened.
A photo sent to FOX31 showed white smoke in the area west of Boulder.
40.067880 -105.301898