Thousands expected in Denver for 4/20 rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – More than 50,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Denver for its annual 4/20 rally Thursday afternoon.

It started years ago as a rally to legalize marijuana and has since exploded into a week-long celebration.

“This is, I’d say New Year’s, Christmas and Hanukah combined into one week,” Danny Schaefer, CEO of My 420 Tours told FOX31.

The annual rally brings in as many as 70,000 people into downtown Denver. The 2017 event could have an even bigger impact than in years past because events are scheduled throughout the week.

“Through our hotel accommodations, tours and, of course, our event business, we’ll work with probably about 15,000 people this week alone compared to two or three thousand people a month for our normal operations,” Schaefer said.

Part of the increase may be due to the way the updated event is attracting new kinds of people.

“It’s no longer the stereotypical stoner. It’s the exact opposite. My mother, empty-nesters,” he said.

More than half of My 420 Tours’ business during 4/20 week comes from out-of-state tourists, the company told FOX31. Many have never seen the variety of marijuana products that are offered in Colorado before.

“It went from hidden doors and basements all the way up to a tour bus ride,” Noah Alvarez, a marijuana tourist from New Mexico said.

As a reminder, it is illegal to consume marijuana in public places

You must be 21 or older to have or use marijuana in Colorado

It is illegal to drive high

It is illegal to take marijuana out of Colorado to another state

Only licensed establishments may sell retail marijuana products

The extra visitors also require extra security. Denver Police has been meeting regularly with several other city agencies including RTD and Denver Parks and Recreation to ensure the event goes smoothly.

“We’ve been planning for probably the last two months,” Denver Police Department spokesman Sonny Jackson told FOX31.

While DPD can’t release specific details about its security plan, the agency says it will be enforcing the laws.

“It’s against the law to consume publicly so last year we did write tickets for it. We will again this year,” he said.

In 2016, DPD arrested 79 people during the 4/20 rally. Sixty-four of those arrests were marijuana-related.

The 4/20 rally event begins at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park. There will be a free concert beginning at 2 p.m. featuring rap artist 2 Chainz. The event will also feature local vendors.

It is illegal to consume or smoke marijuana in public.

Several clubs on Broadway including Vinyl, Milk, The Church and The Living Room have been rented out for the day to be converted into pot lounges.

Tourists or anyone else wishing to legally consume marijuana as part of the 4/20 celebration will be able to use marijuana inside the venues. You do have to purchase a ticket to the 420 on the Block.