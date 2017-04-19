Start a Career you LOVE with APLMED Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cost of traditional college is unaffordable for a lot of people. And even after getting a four year degree, you might not get a job, and then you're saddled with that big student loan. There's an alternative though- you can take a step towards a secure career in the medical field at a price you can afford. Mary Cabrera and Denif Chavez joined us from APLMED Academy to talk about how they can change your future.

APLMED Academy offers programs for: CNA, Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, EKG, Massage Therapy, and Home Care Administrator. They offer convenient class times in the morning, evening, or weekends.

If you're interested in making a change for your future, contact APLMED Academy at (303)752-000. You can also find them online at APLMED.com.