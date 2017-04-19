Starbucks selling specialty ‘unicorn’ drink

SEATTLE — A new drink is coming to Starbucks, with an emphasis on all things brightly colored and sparkly.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is made with pink powder, mango creme and a sour powder topping that sparkles.

When the drink is stirred, the color changes from purple to pink, and the flavor will change from sweet to tart.

Business Insider reports the tall size has 280 calories and 39 grams of sugar. Some who have tried it say it’s incredibly sour, while others say it tastes like Skittles candy.

The drink is available starting Wednesday for five days.