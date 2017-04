Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Flyer Thrill Ride at Elitch’s

It's one of the tallest rides in Colorado...we're talking about the new thrill ride at Elitch Gardens... "Star Flyer."

The extreme swing ride will have forty-eight guests sitting two across in open-air seats...going to the top of a 17-story tower.... while flying around and around.

It opens on April 22nd, but we sent our producer Colleen out there to try it out before anyone else.

https://www.elitchgardens.com/