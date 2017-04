JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon keeping a 2.6-acre grass fire from spreading in warm, windy conditions.

The fire was in the area of West Cedar Drive and South Zinnia Way near Green Mountain.

West Metro Fire Rescue said crews had the fire controlled and they were putting out hot spots before 4 p.m.

An investigator called the fire “suspicious, probably human caused.”

Crews were expected to be on the scene until around 6 p.m.