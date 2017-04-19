Police chase goes for 20 miles from Loveland to near Longmont; 4 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A father and daughter are safe after their car was sideswiped by alleged robbers who were on the run.

They got caught in a police chase in Loveland.

It all started at the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland Wednesday afternoon. A group of men robbed the Zumiez clothing store and took off, according to Loveland police.

Officers began chasing them a few minutes later.

It was a chase that lasted for more than 20 miles along southbound I-25.

Shortly after it began, a father and daughter found themselves in the middle of the chaos.

Aaron Rath of Berthoud said, “It caught us totally off guard.”

Rath said it all happened in just a few seconds.

Rath and his daughter Alexa were on their way home when the alleged getaway car sideswiped them.

At first Rath wasn’t sure what was going on.

He said, “I was mad you know my instincts were I was ready to to get out and take somebody on. But I saw the cops coming so I stayed in the car and stayed out of the way."

The chase finally ended more than 20 miles south of Loveland at Highway 119 near Longmont during the evening commute. Traffic on I-25 was backed up for miles.

A police cruiser was heavily damaged after a pit maneuver was used to stop the suspects' black Honda.

Four men were detained.

Rath said, “there are a lot of things that could have gone wrong.”

But they didn’t.

For now, the dad and daughter are just glad to be back home.