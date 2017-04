× Peanut butter chocolate chunk cookie recall

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC has issued an allergy alert for its The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, LOT #047 may contain undeclared milk.

The cookies were sold nationwide. The 14 oz. packages contain 10 cookies and have an orange label.

You can find the LOT number on the top of the package.

According to the FDA, the issue stems from a temporary problem with the company’s labeling process.