Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

WASHINGTON -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hilariously crashed the White House press briefing on Wednesday.

The tight end was at the White House with most of the rest of the Patriots to be honored by President Donald Trump for winning Super Bowl LI.

Gronkowski interrupted White House press secretary Sean Spicer, poking his head into the press room and asking whether he needed "some help" with a reporter's question about the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Several media members burst into laughter.

Spicer responded, "I think I've got this but thank you."

"You sure?" Gronkowski replied.

"Uhh, maybe," Spicer said while laughing.

"I like you," Gronkowski said with a wide smile and a thumbs up as he backed out of the room.

"Uh, OK, thanks, man," Spicer said. "Uh ... All right. That was cool."

Spicer then went back to taking questions.

"How do you follow that?" he said.