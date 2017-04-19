× NFL, Broncos schedule to be released Thursday 6 p.m.

The wait is almost over Broncos fans. The NFL will release the full 2017 schedule Thursday, April 20th at 6 p.m.

The schedule release will let us know the specifics, but we already know where and who the Broncos will face in 2017:

Regular Season Home Games: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and New York Giants

Regular Season Home Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Redskins

The schedule release will also set the Broncos’ bye week as well as dates and times for the 4 preseason games (at Chicago, at San Francisco, Green Bay and Arizona).