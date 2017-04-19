Man sentenced to 32 years for role in stabbing, robbery of elderly Arvada woman

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his part in the stabbing and robbery of an elderly Arvada woman after she won lottery money for the second time, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Daniel Hollingsworth pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of aggravated robbery on the day his trial was to begin. Hollingsworth has 12 previous felony convictions.

Hollingsworth is one of four people charged in the stabbing and robbery of the 78-year-old woman in the 6500 block of Kline Street on June 19. The woman survived.

The district attorney’s office said Ryan Kennedy, 24, knocked on the woman’s door just before 5 a.m. holding a newspaper. When the woman opened the door, Kennedy pushed his way in and stabbed her in the chest.

The woman pushed past Kennedy and ran next door to her sister’s house to get help. Kennedy then plundered the house, stealing an empty cash box and some documents, the district attorney’s office said.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to first-degree assault of an at-risk adult and robbery of an at-risk person on Feb. 1. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on March 24.

The district attorney’s office said Hollingsworth and the co-defendants targeted the woman after learning from her niece that she had won lottery money. It was the second time she had won lottery money and the second time she had been robbed.

Co-defendant Delilah Albin, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Feb. 13 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The fourth defendant, Zacharie Creart-Duling, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Jan. 9 and will be sentenced May 8.