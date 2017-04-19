Lineup for Film on the Rocks announced

DENVER — The schedule for the 18th annual Film on the Rocks was released Wednesday.
The Denver Film Society puts on the series each spring and summer at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There will be nine movies that will be shown on Monday nights beginning May 15.
General admission tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday. A wedding movie to be shown on June 12 will be done by fan voting.
Full schedule:
- May 15: “Superbad”
- May 22: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
- May 25: “Long Strange Trip”
- June 5: “Dirty Dancing”
- June 12: Fan-decided wedding film among “Father of the Bride,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Kill Bill Volume 1,” “Melancholia,” “Bridesmaids,” “Princess Bride,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Steel Magnolias,” “The Graduate,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Wedding Crashers” or “The Hangover”
- June 19: “The Fifth Element”
- July 17: “The LEGO Movie”
- July 20: “The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”
- Sept. 11: “Twister”