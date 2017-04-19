× Larimer County Jail deputy assaulted by inmate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County Jail deputy was assaulted by an inmate while trying to serve a meal in the jail’s maximum security unit, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday about 5:45 p.m., deputies tried to serve Jeremy Allan Bonde a meal at his cell door. When the door opened, Bonde left his cell and got past the deputies.

As deputies attempted to return him to the cell, Bonde became violent, striking one deputy in the thigh and groin area, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not seriously injured.

Bonde continued to fight as more deputies tried to control him. A stun gun was used on Bonde and he was moved to a cell in the booking area for observation.

As deputies were leaving the cell, Bonde tried to force his way out and prevented the door from closing.

Deputies again struggled with Bonde and tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on him again. When he continued to ignore orders from deputies, OC pepper spray was used.

Bonde then moved from the door and was locked in the cell.

Officials will try to add new allegations of second-degree assault for the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Bonde was being held on charges of second-degree assault, failure to comply in motor vehicle theft and failure to comply in arson.