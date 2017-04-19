× John Grant Jr. retires from professional lacrosse

DENVER — The time to hang up the cleats has finally come for former Denver Outlaws’ attackman John Grant Jr., as he announced his decision earlier today to retire from the Major League Lacrosse.

Grant Jr. will go down as MLL’s all-time leading goal scorer with 318 goals, appearing in 133 games during his 13-year career. During his time with the Outlaws Grant Jr. played in 28 games recording 59 goals and 53 assists for 112 points, and was named the MLL Championship Game MVP after assisting his team to its first Steinfeld Trophy in 2014.

Grant Jr. spoke emotionally about his retirement and breaking the news to his daughter, “Finally retiring from the game of lacrosse was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I know that I was lucky enough to play longer than most, but I would have played forever if I had the opportunity. When it comes down to it, the only opponent you can’t defeat is ‘Father Time.’ The hardest part was actually telling my daughter that her daddy wasn’t going to be out there playing for her anymore.”

Grant Jr. will immediately jump on the coaching staff for the Outlaws as offensive coordinator.