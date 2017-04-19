× Ikea may open standalone restaurants in the U.S.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, is considering opening standalone cafes and bistros to cater to customers who crave their food.

It turns out, about 30 percent of people who eat at Ikea are coming to the store just for the food, Fast Magazine reports.

In fact, the food division is the fastest-growing segment of the company — reportedly racking up about $1.8 billion in sales just last year.

Ikea offers Scandinavian specialties like Swedish meatballs and Norwegian salmon, as well as salads, sandwiches, snacks and desserts. They also offer, vegan, organic and sustainable food options.

And the prices are hard to beat.

“If you’re looking to feed a family of four for $20 or less, there aren’t a whole lot of competitors,” Fast Magazine points out.

The company already has successful standalone eateries in London, Paris, and Oslo, the magazine reports.