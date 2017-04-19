‘Giraffe mom’ meets April the giraffe after making viral video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – A South Carolina woman who impersonated April the giraffe in a viral video met the viral animal on Tuesday.

Erin Dietrich earned the nickname “Giraffe Mom” after posting a video of herself on Facebook dressed up as a giraffe doing mostly nothing.

Dietrich was poking fun at Animal Adventure Park in New York who livestreamed April the giraffe also doing mostly nothing since February while she waited to give birth to her fourth calf.

She later posted a video her wearing the giraffe head from inside her hospital room as she prepared to go into labor a few days later. Her video was viewed more than 2.5 million times.

April the giraffe just gave birth last Saturday.

Inside Edition flew Dietrich and her new baby, Porter, to New York where the park’s owner, Jordan Patch, introduced her to April.

Dietrich brought along her giraffe mask and even got to feed April.

“We’re buddies; we’re companions,” Dietrich told Inside Edition. “She just doesn’t know it.”