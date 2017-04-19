× Former teacher convicted of molesting students refuses to face victims at sentencing

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A former teacher convicted of molesting two elementary school students was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday, despite refusing to appear at the hearing.

Gilbert Trujillo was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, but repeatedly smashed his head against the wall of his holding cell before his hearing, effectively forcing the sentencing to be delayed 24 hours.

The judge said Tuesday that he did not want to delay the sentencing more than 24 hours because the family of one victim had traveled from Nebraska.

The other victim said she was anxious to share her victim impact statement with Trujillo on Wednesday — but Trujillo refused to appear at the hearing, FOX31 Denver’s Rob Low reported.

The judge said Trujillo’s refusal to show up demonstrates the kind of person he is.

“He’s a child molester,” Low quoted the judge as saying.

The former Adams 14 School District teacher was convicted in February of molesting two of his female students at Dupont Elementary School, one in 2004, the other in 2010.

He was originally charged with molesting six female students between 2004 and 2011. The victims were 9, 10 and 11 years old. His convictions are for two of the six known victims.