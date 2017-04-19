FBI returns Von Miller’s stolen Super Bowl 50 helmet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller got his Super Bowl 50 helmet returned to him on Wednesday.

The FBI returned it to the Super Bowl 50 MVP after authorities found it in Mexico at the home of a credentialed journalist who had stolen Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.

The thief had also stolen several other pieces of equipment from previous Super Bowls.

Miller previously admitted he didn’t even know it was missing until the FBI discovered it among the stolen equipment.

“I didn’t even know my helmet was missing. That’s how crazy last year was,” Miller said. “But we had the best of the best, the finest investigators on the whole ordeal. … They were able to find Tom’s jersey, and they were able to find my helmet, as well. Hats off to those guys.”