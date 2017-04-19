Earth-Friendly Sunglasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While you're outside enjoying all that Colorado has to offer, you'll need to protect your eyes. Check out these eco-friendly sunglasses from Boulder-based Zeal Optics.

They have their signature E-Llume lenses, the world's first plant-based lenses. Plus, the frames are made with plant-based materials made from the castor bean. These beans are easy to grow and thrive on marginal lands. On top of that, these models were made with Z-Lite, a thin injection process that makes them light while still being durable. They go for about $150 and can be found on ZealOptics.com.