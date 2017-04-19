Denver to host NCAA men’s basketball West Regional in 2021

DENVER — March Madness is returning Denver as the West Regional of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played at the Pepsi Center in 2021.

The NCAA announced the host cities for the tournament through 2022 on Tuesday. The 2021 West Regional will be played March 25 and 27 and be hosted by the Mountain West Conference.

It’s the first time the West Regional will be in Denver since it was played at McNichols Sports Arena in 1996. The Final Four was held at McNichols in 1990.

The Pepsi Center hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament in 2004, 2008, 2011 and 2016. And the women’s Final Final Four was held there in 2012.