Computer fire causes evacuation, closure of Westminster High School Thursday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — There were reports Wednesday night that smoke from a computer in the basement at Westminster High School forced evacuation of the building during an event.
A message on the school’s website said the school is closed Thursday, April 20 because of lingering fumes. The message said the closure is precautionary.
There were no injuries. There was no information available about the extent of damage.
Here is the full message from the school:
Dear WPS families,
During Westy Idol (April 19), the fire department was called to Westminster High School to investigate smoke coming from the garden level. The severity of the smoke resulted in an evacuation of the building. It was determined a computer caught fire and all students and families are safe.
Because there are still fumes in the building, there will be no school at Westminster High School on Thursday, April 20. This is purely a precautionary measure.
There is also no school on Friday because of an already scheduled teacher exchange day.
The winners of Westy Idol will be recognized during the Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 25. Please visit westminsterpublicschools.org for updates.
Thank you for you patience.