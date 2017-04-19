× Colorado’s first drive-thru pot dispensary opens on 4/20

PARACHUTE, Colo. — The first drive-thru pot shop in the country is opening in Colorado, just in time for the annual “high holiday” of 4/20.

The Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru is located in Parachute and is holding its grand opening on Thursday.

Owner Mark Smith converted a former car wash into the drive-thru dispensary. It’s legal because vehicles actually pull into the building, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent explained. No one under the age of 21 can be in the car.

The drive thru will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday.

Parachute is home to about 1,100 people and marijuana is big business in the small town.

According to the Post Independent, nearly 30 percent of the town’s tax receipts last year were from marijuana sales.