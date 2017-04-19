Bill cracking down on sex trafficking sentencing heads to governor’s desk

DENVER — The State Senate passed a bill Tuesday that will make sure courts stick to minimum sentencing standards when it comes to sex trafficking of minors in Colorado.

HB 1172 requires courts to sentence people convicted of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, a class 2 felony, to the minimum of eight years in prison.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, cases in Colorado increased by 56 percent in 2016. State Sen. John Cooke sponsored the bill.

“The idea that we could let these truly terrible individuals back into our communities to reoffend is unacceptable,” Cooke said. “We have to protect children. This bill is a small but vitally important step in keeping more kids safe.”

The bill heads to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk.