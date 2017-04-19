× 2 police officers jailed for falsifying overtime hours

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two officer with the Mountain View Police Department are accused of falsifying their time sheets to claim thousands of dollars in overtime pay they didn’t earn.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Leonard Portugal and Ricardo Hernandez on multiple counts, including theft, forgery, embezzlement of public property and attempting to influence a public servant.

Prosecutors say Portugal was paid $24,935 that he did not earn and Hernandez was paid $2,735 for hours he did not work.

The funding for the overtime wages came from three different CDOT grants designed to increase patrols in Mountain View.

“According to the indictment, Portugal was responsible for applying for the grants, organizing officers to work the overtime shifts, and reporting the statistical information to CDOT,” prosecutors said in a statement released Wednesday.

Portugal and Hernandez turned themselves into the Jefferson County jail on April 19, 2017 and are being held on $10,000 bond.

The announcement of the indictment came the same day the Denver Sheriff’s Department announced that two deputies and a watch commander had been suspended for 10-16 days each in the jail death of Michael Marshall in 2015.