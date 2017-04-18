Will we get any more snow in Denver this season?

DENVER — Snow was hard to come by this winter in Denver.
A grand total of 19.4 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA). That’s only 34 percent of normal.
And so far, it’s been a warm, dry spring.
So are we done with snow for this season?
The records show snow is still likely — we have seen snow in May in six of the last 10 years.
Here’s a look at the dates of the last measurable snow for the past 10 years:
- April 30, 2016
- May 10, 2015
- May 12, 2014
- May 2, 2013
- April 3, 2012
- May 11, 2011
- May 12, 2010
- April 27, 2009
- May 14, 2008
- April 14, 2007
The average date of last snowfall is April 26.
The latest snowfall on record is June 12, 1947.
As for this season, I’m forecasting another 1-2 inches in Denver and that’s about it. I would say the same for Fort Collins.
The Mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide are not done. Heavy snow accumulations are still possible there through May.