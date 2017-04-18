Will we get any more snow in Denver this season?

DENVER — Snow was hard to come by this winter in Denver.

A grand total of 19.4 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA). That’s only 34 percent of normal.

And so far, it’s been a warm, dry spring.

So are we done with snow for this season?

The records show snow is still likely — we have seen snow in May in six of the last 10 years.

Here’s a look at the dates of the last measurable snow for the past 10 years:

April 30, 2016

May 10, 2015

May 12, 2014

May 2, 2013

April 3, 2012

May 11, 2011

May 12, 2010

April 27, 2009

May 14, 2008

April 14, 2007

The average date of last snowfall is April 26.

The latest snowfall on record is June 12, 1947.

As for this season, I’m forecasting another 1-2 inches in Denver and that’s about it. I would say the same for Fort Collins.

The Mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide are not done. Heavy snow accumulations are still possible there through May.