Will we get any more snow in Denver this season?

Posted 11:46 am, April 18, 2017, by

Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

DENVER — Snow was hard to come by this winter in Denver.

A grand total of 19.4 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA). That’s only 34 percent of normal.

And so far, it’s been a warm, dry spring.

So are we done with snow for this season?

The records show snow is still likely — we have seen snow in May in six of the last 10 years.

Here’s a look at the dates of the last measurable snow for the past 10 years:

  • April 30, 2016
  • May 10, 2015
  • May 12, 2014
  • May 2, 2013
  • April 3, 2012
  • May 11, 2011
  • May 12, 2010
  • April 27, 2009
  • May 14, 2008
  • April 14, 2007

 

The average date of last snowfall is April 26.

The latest snowfall on record is June 12, 1947.

As for this season, I’m forecasting another 1-2 inches in Denver and that’s about it. I would say the same for Fort Collins.

The Mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide are not done. Heavy snow accumulations are still possible there through May.

 