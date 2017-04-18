It's Take the Stairs Tuesday, your weekly reminder to stay strong and commit to getting heart healthy, all part of our station's 2 Your Health. Today, Joana shows us how to add a little speed and power to your climb while using a stop watch.
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesdays
-
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday: Introducing ‘2 Your Health’
-
2 Your Health: Little changes can make a big difference
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday