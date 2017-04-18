Slim Down for Summer With Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is coming fast! But you still have time to slim down and get a beach body before you have to slip into a swimsuit. Nick Tvrdick from Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic joined us to explain how it's possible.

Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Call now to book your consultation, and get the new SculpSure Treatment for just $1,200! Plus, you're going to get those three LightPod Sessions to maximize results. Those sessions are worth $600! But this offer is only available for the first 15 callers, so call now! The number is (303)331-2005, and you can find them online at LohiLipoLaser.com.