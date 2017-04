PUEBLO, Colo. — Firefighters found skeletal remains after extinguishing a brush fire on Monday, the Pueblo Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 1:35 p.m near a train bridge over the Fountain River at 800 Gruma Road.

Investigators are unsure how long the body has been there or what the cause of death. Investigators have only determined the person as a male.

The investigation is still ongoing.