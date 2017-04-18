× Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while serving eviction notice in Oklahoma

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — A deputy was shot and killed in the Oklahoma City area Tuesday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home when Nathan Aaron LeForce shot him multiple times in the body and face.

He says Wade was coherent enough after the shooting to give investigators information about the gunman.

Wade was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Oklahoma City police say the suspect stole a vehicle and took off.

The vehicle was later found and the suspect eventually taken into custody.

The Denver Police Department sent a message expressing their sadness over the deadly shooting.

CONDOLENCES to Logan County SO and family of Deputy David Wade who was shot & killed today attempted to serve an eviction notice. pic.twitter.com/zN9RTY4XQJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 18, 2017

Last year in Colorado, three Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot while serving an eviction notice in Bailey. Cpl. Nate Carrigan, a 13-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, died at the scene.