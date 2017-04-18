Search underway for escapee from youth corrections in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A search was underway Tuesday afternoon for an 18-year-old man who escaped from the Department of Youth Corrections.

Investigators said Jacob Beckstead jumped from a moving transport vehicle. They also said the charges against him are non-violent.

Here is his description:

White male

5’10” tall

140 pounds

The teen was last seen in the area of C470 and South Quebec Street wearing brown pants and a red jacket.

Officials said he previously lived in the Highlands Ranch area. Deputies already confirmed that he was not at any of those known addresses.

The Sheriff’s Office asked for anyone who sees him to not make contact with him and to call 911 instead.