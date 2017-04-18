Report: Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib won’t be suspended for shooting incident

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib will not be suspended or fined after shooting himself in a Dallas nightclub last year, USA Today reported Tuesday.

Talib was facing punishment by the league under its personal conduct policy. He must complete a firearms safety course and report a list of his weapons, according to the report.

Talib must complete firearm safety course, submit list of his weapons. Police say he admitted he accidentally shot himself. Wasn’t charged. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2017

The Dallas Police Department ruled in October that Talib accidentally shot himself in the leg during a fight in early June. He was not charged.

Talib missed a trip with the Broncos to be honored at the White House for winning Super Bowl 50 as he recovered.

Talib told police on the morning of the incident that he was “too intoxicated” to remember what happened. He did not need surgery, and missed some practice and preseason games.