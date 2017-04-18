Fort Collins police chief resigns following challenging 18 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The Fort Collins police chief announced Tuesday he is resigning from the department.

Chief John Hutto’s decision comes in the wake of some challenges in the department during his tenure, including one high-profile case of an officer body-slamming a sorority girl that has received national attention recently.

We had hoped to interview Chief Hutto and City Manager Darin Atteberry as to what prompted the chief’s decision to say goodbye to a department he’s run for five years.

But both said they only had time to respond to emailed questions.

“After five years with Fort Collins Police Services I have decided to resign my position,” Chief Hutto said.

He took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“This decision was not made lightly or in haste,” he posted.

Hutto said he and the city manager made the call together.

“The department is at a critical juncture and the time to make change for the future is now,” he said.

It’s a future that will not include him.

And we wanted to know what forced his hand.

“We have faced significant challenges over the past year-and-a-half and I believe the organization will benefit from new ideas and a fresh perspective."

We asked if those significant challenges include the rabid interest in a Fort Collins officer body-slamming CSU student?

Or, did a YouTube video of a Fort Collins cop shoving a Loveland man play a role?

The city also recently settled out-of-court with two former officers for $425,000 after they alleged racial discrimination.

And there was a departmental embarrassment of hiring a cop in 2014 who is now serving four years in prison for sexual misconduct and stalking convictions.

The chief said through email there is no specific reason for him leaving—that it's “the totality of the events.”

He said his future plans include relaxing and spending time with family.

"We truly have a phenomenal agency and I am proud to serve alongside these men and women. Thank you for many good years," said Hutto.

The city is looking for someone outside the agency to serve as interim chief, while it conducts a nationwide search.