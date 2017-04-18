Photos released of victims in Boulder County triple homicide

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Photos of the victims in a Boulder County triple homicide were released Tuesday morning by the Boulder County Sheriff’s office.

Wallace “Lance” White, 54, his wife, Kelly Sloat-White, 56, both of Golden, and Emory Fraker, 39 of Broomfield, were found dead in a home in the 800 block of Divide View Drive in Coal Creek Canyon on Saturday morning.

It’s not clear when the victims were killed, but a hazardous materials team was called in to confirm the environmental conditions were safe for investigators.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the residence was specifically targeted but did not provide any additional details. There were “indications of trauma” on all three bodies, but a murder-suicide has been ruled out, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office 303-441-3674, submit a tip by email or call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.