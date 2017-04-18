Parolee crashes stolen truck into house then tries to carjack grandmother at nearby school

GREELEY, Colo. — A man crashed a stolen truck right through a house in Greeley and then ran to a nearby school and tried to carjack an elderly woman who was with a little girl, Greeley police said.

Police spotted the stolen truck at about 4:30 p.m. Monday and tried to get the driver to pull over, but he took off, the Greeley Police Department confirmed. Officers did not chase the truck, the Greeley Tribune reported.

The driver sped through a red light at 14th Avenue and 9th Street and then blew through the stop sign at 9th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to the Tribune.

That’s where the truck collided with a gray sedan. The woman driving the sedan suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, and remained hospitalized Tuesday, police said.

After hitting the sedan, the driver lost control and smashed right through the front of small apartment building, police said. The cab of the truck was almost completely inside the home.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Jason Hall, got out of the truck and ran several blocks to Madison Elementary School, police said.

According to the Tribune, Hall approached a grandmother who was picking up her granddaughter and forced them out of the vehicle.

Police said officers caught up to him at the school and grabbed him before he could drive away.

Hall is in custody with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.