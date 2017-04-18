NBA star Steph Curry challenges Denver high school students to game of H-O-R-S-E in surprise visit

DENVER — While in town for a game against the Denver Nuggets in February, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry surprised basketball players at North High School in Denver.

In a video posted by GQ, Curry walks into the gym and surprises five North Denver Vikings basketball and challenges them to the longest game of H-O-R-S-E of their lives.

But instead of H-O-R-S-E, he challenged them to a game of S-E-S-Q-U-I-P-E-D-A-L-I-A-N, which is the 14th longest word in the English dictionary.

Merriam-Webster defines sesquipedalian as “having many syllables,” or “given to or characterized by the use of long words.”

In the end, Curry obviously won the challenge. But he signed autographs and took pictures with the students giving them a day they’ll certainly never forget.

“I can always work on my game so it was nice to get some shots up with them,” Curry said.

Curry was at North High School for a photoshoot and interview with GQ. In the photos, he is pictured in various outfits around the school.