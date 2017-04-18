Marine dad surprised with tea party photo shoot with 4-year-old daughter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor had a magical tea party with his 4-year-old daughter and the adorable photos have since gone viral.

Keven Porter had no idea it would happen until he showed up and his daughter, Ashley, surprised him.

“He was hesitant at first but after a little talking I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley,” his wife Lizette Porter told ABC News. “He was kind of embarrassed, but then my daughter had seen the whole set up and was so excited. He couldn’t say no.”

Lizette says the two are close but they don’t get to have much daddy-daughter time because of work, deployment, and his job as a drill instructor.

“Any time they can get together she is sure to take advantage of,” Lizette said.

She added that she wanted to do the photo shoot to show the softer side of military men.

“Drill instructors still have a life after working long and hard hours,” Lizette told ABC. “Many of them have families that after hours they still have to attend to, and yes, a lot of them have a completely different side to them.”

Based on the photos, it’s fair to say the two enjoyed their one-on-one time together.

