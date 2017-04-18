Man’s body found in Morgan County garage that was about to be demolished

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a man was found in a vacant garage by workers who were preparing to demolish it on Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Highway 34 and are treating the death as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said. The property, which has been vacant for a few years, is near Saunders Road in Fort Morgan.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in an attempt to identify the person.

The Fort Morgan Police Department and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-867-2461.