Lawmakers consider mandatory jail time for felony DUI offenders

DENVER — Under Colorado law, a person caught driving drunk more than three times is charged with a felony. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll serve any time behind bars. Now lawmakers are trying to change that.

Colorado’s felony DUI law allows the court to sentence repeat offenders to up to six years — but it also gives prosecutors and judges the discretion to sentence offenders to just probation.

HB17-1288 would require felony DUI offenders to serve a minimum of 90 days in the county jail. Defendants eligible for a work release program would be required to serve at least 120 days in jail.

Additionally, the bill states that a felony DUI offender must complete at least 48 hours of useful public service, which may not be suspended, and complete a level II alcohol and drug driving safety education or treatment program.

The bill passed its second reading in the House on Tuesday.