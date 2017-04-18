If your kids are athletic but aren't drawn to traditional team sports, don't worry. While fitness is necessary, competitiveness is not required for good health. In fact, there are a wide variety of categorically athletic pursuits that may not have crossed your sports radar. Colorado Parent takes a look at 6 sports your kids should try.
Individual sports for kids
-
Everyday Fit- New Testing for Kid Athletes & Concussions
-
Longtime Broncos trainer Steve ‘Greek’ Antonopulos promoted
-
Cherry Creek School District to consider changing start times
-
PHOTOS: The Cool Kids Breeze Into Summit Music Hall For A “Bassment Party”
-
Blind 14-year-old female wrestler headed to Washington state tournament
-
-
Denver’s Kyle Freeland set for major league debut in Rockies’ home opener
-
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
-
CU issues response to report about claims of abuse against former assistant coach
-
What the NFL could learn about drug testing from the UFC
-
Fashion & Function in Chaos Hats
-
-
Lace up your sneakers for National Walking Day
-
Dylan McCaffrey, Brayden Wood are young Colorado athletes to watch
-
Von Miller ProCamp