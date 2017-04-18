× Help Denver Rescue Mission restock the pantry

DENVER — It’s time to restock the pantry for Denver Rescue Mission. Last year the Mission provided more than 800,000 meals to men, women and children in our community. Now FOX31 and Channel 2 are teaming up with the Mission to make sure they get the donations they need to continue their work.

April 16 – 29, the group is asking for your help through their Restock the Pantry campaign. The Mission relies on donations to feed and shelter thousands of people in need each year.

Donna Shelton knows what a difference those donations can make. She joined the New Life Program at Denver Rescue Mission several years ago after she lost her job and became homeless.

“You feel like you are in this lost place. Coming to the Mission is just like that hope. It’s telling you, you made this mistake, but here is a place for you to learn, and grow, and recover from those mistakes that you made,” Shelton said.

She now works for the Mission and is grateful for the support. “Our donors are what help keep the doors open,” she said.

Here’s how you can donate:

Remember, $1.92 provides one meal for a man, woman or child.

Visit: DenverRescueMission.org/restock to make a donation.

Non-perishable food items needed: pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned items, cereal, flour, sugar, cooking oil, spices.

Personal hygiene items needed: shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, diapers, wipes, formula.

They also have an Amazon Wish List – people can purchase the items online to be delivered direct to the Rescue Mission’s warehouse.

Drop off locations:

Ministry Outreach Center

5725 E. 39th Denver, CO 80207

The Crossing

6090 Smith Road, Denver 80216