Get 50% Off at Juicy Burgers and Dogs

Paula joined Bryan Alcorn, owner of Juicy Burgers & Dogs, at their new Thornton location to check out their classic burgers and dogs as well as exotic menu items like alligator or wild boar brats! You'll find a towering pile of "animal" fries, and if you're more health conscious, you'll even find a tasty salad. Kids eat free on Sunday, and Veterans, Police and Firefighters get a 20% discount everyday! Juicy Burgers & Dogs also caters, whether you want them to drop off food or grill everything for you on site.

Right now, we're offering Colorado's Best Deal at Juicy Burgers & Dogs: Get a $20 gift certificate for only $10, good only at their Thornton location at 9740 Grant Street.